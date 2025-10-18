Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

