O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariston Services Group lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 4,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 26,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,399.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 458,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 427,895 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,502.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,397.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4%

ORLY stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.