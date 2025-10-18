New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,436 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,436 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,805.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 44,669 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE DELL opened at $149.57 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

