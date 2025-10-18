Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $411.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $411.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.75.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,972.60. The trade was a 20.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock worth $17,674,285 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.