Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,609,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,283,000 after buying an additional 1,692,177 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,701,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 623.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,081,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after acquiring an additional 931,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,655,000 after acquiring an additional 764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 2.0%

HOLX stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.