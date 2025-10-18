Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after buying an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after buying an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after buying an additional 1,025,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0%

TJX opened at $143.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

