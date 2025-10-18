Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Sells 934 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.35.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $458.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.48. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

