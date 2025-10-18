Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Sells 5,719 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.