iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Boosted by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 626.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

