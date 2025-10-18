Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Lessened by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.3% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

