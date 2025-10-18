iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Stake Trimmed by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.5% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 64,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

