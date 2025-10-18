Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.28.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

