Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its position in Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

