Lutz Financial Services LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 714 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $301.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

