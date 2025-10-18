International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $280.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.65. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The stock has a market cap of $261.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.