JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Sells 2,190 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $587.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.28. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

