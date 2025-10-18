Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $439.31 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 253.94, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.