Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.98 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

