MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

