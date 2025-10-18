Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.