Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 575,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $80,408,000 after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.2% during the first quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Oracle stock opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.37. The company has a market capitalization of $832.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

