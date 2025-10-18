Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $157.62 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

