iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

