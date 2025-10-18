Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

