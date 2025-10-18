Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 2.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,614. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $859.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

