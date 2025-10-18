Citizens Business Bank Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

