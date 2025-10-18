Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $146.96 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.