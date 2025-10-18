iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $206.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

