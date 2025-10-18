Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 1,188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 57,410 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,454,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,114,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

