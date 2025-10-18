UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.86. The stock has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

