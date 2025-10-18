Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,486,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.70 and a 200-day moving average of $377.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

