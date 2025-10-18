Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

