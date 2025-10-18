Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys 551 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $391.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.92. The firm has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.