Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

