Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 378 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Progressive Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 3.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 303,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,860,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 108,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.09 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $284.64.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,396 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

