iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Holdings Cut by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

