Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,963 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.