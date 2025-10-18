Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 720.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,908,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 213.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after buying an additional 243,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,950.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,360,000 after buying an additional 192,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,079. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.94.

Shares of ROK opened at $347.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.56 and a 200-day moving average of $317.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

