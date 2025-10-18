AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 160,581 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,581 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

