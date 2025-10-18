Hoese & Co LLP Makes New $43,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,047.14. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.01 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

