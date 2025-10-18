iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $117.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

