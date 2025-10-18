Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $734.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $750.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,051.56. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.