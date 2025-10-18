Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,769 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.21 and a 200 day moving average of $561.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

