Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jabil by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4,593.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after buying an additional 623,208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Jabil by 28,071.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after buying an additional 342,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,765,580.65. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,375. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

