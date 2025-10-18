Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 19,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 29,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

