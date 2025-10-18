ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 339 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

