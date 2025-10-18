Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $211,097,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $155,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after buying an additional 667,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 2.1%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

