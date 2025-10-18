Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Creekside Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.