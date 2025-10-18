iShares MBS ETF $MBB Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $54,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

