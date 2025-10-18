AT&T Inc. $T Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after buying an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a market cap of $188.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

